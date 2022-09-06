OMS to continue till market’s condition stabilise: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said open market sale (OMS) programme will be continued until the market’s condition stabilise.

“Essential commodities, including rice, flour, have been selling under the OMS and Food Friendly Programme (FFP) schemes across the country. And it will continue till the market price of essentials is stabilised,” the minister said this to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The prices of rice in the country are decreasing due to OMS and FFP rpogramme, minister Sadhan Chandra claimed.

The government has planned to import 10 lakh tonnes of rice in the running year.

The Cabinet Committee on Government purchase has already approved the import of 2.3 lakh tonnes of rice from Vietnam and one lakh ton from India.

Measures are being taken to import two lakh tonnes rice from Myanmar, he said.