PM Sheikh Hasina accorded warm reception at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

India has accorded a formal reception to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhaban.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh Premier on her arrival at the Forecourt of Rastrapati Bhaban, the Presidential Palace, around 9:15 am local time on Tuesday.

A horse mounted team of the President’s Body Guards escorted the Prime Minister’s motorcade from the Rastrapati Bhaban gate to the Forecourt, reports BSS.

The Bangladesh Premier was later given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from three services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The national anthems of the two countries were played at that time. Sheikh Hasina then inspected the guard and took salute.

Then, the Indian Prime Minister introduced his cabinet colleagues to Sheikh Hasina at the presentation line. The Bangladesh Prime Minister also introduced her entourage members to Narendra Modi.

Bangladesh’s Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan, PM’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, her Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Water Resources Ministry Zaheed Farooque and other members of her entourage were present.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Premier arrived in the Palam Airport in New Delhi around 11:40 am local time on September 5 on a four-day official visit as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.