PM Sheikh Hasina: India always helps Bangladesh when needed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday lauded India as a very close neighbouring country which always helps Bangladesh when needed.

“India is our friendly country and our good relation with this friendly nation is existing and will continue,” she said, reports UNB.

The prime minister, who is now in New Delhi on a four-day official visit to India, said this after a ceremonial reception accorded to her by Indian Premier Narendra Modi at the Forecourt of Rastrapati Bhaban.

PM’s Deputy Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon quoted Hasina as saying that Bangladesh always gets help and assistance from India when needed.

She said that Bangladesh always maintains the foreign policy of ‘friendship to all and malice to none’ formulated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the country’s independence in 1971.

“We are very much grateful to them(India) for their help in our Liberation War in 1971,” she recalled.