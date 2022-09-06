Don't Miss
PM Sheikh Hasina pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid glowing homage to India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath on his Samadhi at Raj Ghat.

She also signed the visitors’ book kept in the memorial this morning.

The secretary of the memorial presented a gift to the Bangladesh premier at that time.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed BSS.

The Bangladesh Premier arrived in New Delhi yesterday (Monday) on a four-day state visit to India from September 5 to 8 on invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

 

 