Rukmini Maitra to play ‘Binodini’ in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s period drama

Rukmini Maitra created waves with the first look of ‘Binodiini’, a fictional biography of Bengal’s theatre legend Binodini Dasi.

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee announced the lead cast of his most anticipated biopic Binodiini on Monday which will be presented by Dev Entertainment ventures under the production of Shailendra Kumar, Suraj Sharma, and Prateek Chakravorty.

Binodini Dasi popularly known as Noti Binodini was a celebrated theatre artist of her era. “I always wanted to tell the fascinating story of Binodini Dasi to Bengali audiences. I had to struggle for almost two years to get the kind of budget I was expecting to mount a musical film like this. The only person who stood beside my faith like a rock of Gibraltar was Rukmini Maitra. Since she saw my work in Season’s Greetings and Ek Duaa, she believed that I could probably handle the pain and journey of this megastar from Bengali theatre. I am elated that Rukmini will be my Binodini,” said filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

The first look teaser poster of the film features Rukmini as Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a character played by Binodini Daasi on stage. Rukmini who is much elated to play the coveted role on celluloid, shared, “It’s a dream come true for me. Since the time Ram Kamal mentioned that he wants to make Binodiini, I knew he would have a different take on the subject. Without questioning him even once I trusted him blindly. With such reputed banners, producers and most importantly Dev coming on board as presenter makes this movie a magnum opus indeed.”

Dev unveiled the motion poster which was designed by Ekta Bhattacharjee and the music is composed by Neel. Modhura Palit will be taking the charge of its cinematography and the film is decided to be shot in Bengal and Benaras. Dev mentioned, “Ram Kamal is a very senior personality and a talented filmmaker from Mumbai. I was not even aware that he was planning this film with Rukmini until they shared the teaser poster. This was probably the most well-kept secret from me. We don’t make such films these days, it takes courage to touch upon subjects as such. I am sure that Rukmini and Ram Kamal will create magic on screen.”

The biopic is slated to release in theatres in Poila Baisakh next year.