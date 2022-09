Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price has been raised by Tk 16 to Tk 1,235 per 12-kg cylinder at the retail level.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has hiked the price due to high rate of dollar exchange.

It announced the new price at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.Now, a 12kg cylinder will be sold at Tk 1,235, which was Tk 1,219 last month.

The new tariff will be effective from 1pm on Wednesday.