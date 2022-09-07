British High Commissioner congratulates 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has congratulated this year’s cohort of Chevening awardees from Bangladesh at a reception at his Residence.

This year, 16 outstanding Bangladeshis have received Chevening Scholarships and will soon be leaving for the UK to start one-year master’s degrees at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, said the British High Commission on Wednesday (Sept 7).

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarships programme. Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

The programme brings together leaders from more than 160 countries and territories, creating networks, friendships, and shared memories and missions that span the world.

The Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

The award offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

The British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said: “Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming exceptional people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive at some of the world’s best universities. Being part of the Chevening network offers participants extra opportunities and instils a particular sense of pride.”

“I am consistently impressed by the passion and commitment of the scholars and alumni I meet. I congratulate the 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh for the 2022-2023 cycle and wish them the very best,” he said.

Bangladesh has over 350 successful Chevening alumni. Chevening scholars in Bangladesh hold prominent positions in government, the private sector and academia.

Applications for the next cohort (2023/24) of Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open until 1 November 2022, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.