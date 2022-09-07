FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh and India’s apex trade organisations to expand trade and investment between the two countries.

The MoU was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Wednesday. The MoU was signed in presence of visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin and CII President Sanjiv Bajaj signed the MoU on behalf of their respective trade organisations.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and note businessmen of the two countries were present.