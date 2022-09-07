Freedom fighter killed in Moulvibazar road mishap

A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident at Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was Jamir Ali, 70, a resident of Halgara village of the upazila.

According to locals sources, Jamir Ali came out after prayers from Halgra Mosque at the Juri-Lathitila road area around 4:30 pm. At that time, a speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him injured.

Later, locals rescued him but he died on the way to the hospital to his injuries.

Juri Police Station officer in-charge Sanjay Chakraborty confirmed the matter.