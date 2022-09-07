SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh confirm final berth beating Maldives by 5-0 goals

Bangladesh confirmed the final of SAFF U-17 Championship beating Maldives by 5-0 goals in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Mirazul Islam scored a hat trick in the match. Nazmul Huda Faisal and Murshed Ali scored one goal each.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi youths beat the host Sri Lanka by 5-1 in their first match. With this, they ended up as champions of Group ‘A’ with two consecutive wins. The opponent of Bangladesh in the semi will be the runner-up team of ‘B’ group. India, Bhutan and Nepal are fighting there.

A total of six teams – host Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal and Bhutan – split into two groups, are taking part in the regional tournament.

The top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 12 while the final of the tournament is slated on September 14.

All the matches will be held at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.