Former Caretaker Government adviser Dr Akbar Ali Khan has passed away. He was 78.

He died of heart attack at Evercare Hospital in the capital at about 10:30pm on Thursday, said Akbar Ali Khan’s younger brother Kabir Uddin Khan.

Akbar Ali Khan fell ill and was taken to the Evercare Hospital at 10:40pm, Kabir Uddin Khan said.

He had passed away before he arrived at the hospital, said Dr Arif Mahmud, deputy director of Evercare Hospital.