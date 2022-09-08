Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others

Former superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter, who is now in jail over his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, has filed an appeal against six police officials, including Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Majumder at a Chattogram court.

Babul Akhter’s lawyer filed the appeal to Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge court’s judge Dr Begum Zebun Nesa on Thursday claiming that he was tortured while in custody of the PBI.

Confirming the matter, the court assistant Md Monir Hossain Sarker said the case has been kept held for passing order.

On behalf of Babul Akhter, Advocate Habibur Rahman Labu lodged the complaint against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar, superintendent of PBI Chattogram, Nazmul Hasan, Naima Sultana, inspector (Khulshi) Santosh Kumar Chakma, inspector (DB CMP) AKM Mohiuddin Selim and police inspector Kazi Enayet Kabir.

According to the complaint, the PBI officials physically tortured Babul while he was put on remand and tried to kill him.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul’s wife Mitu at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akhter, 7, for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu’s father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP’s mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akhter in another case filed by Mitu’s father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a ‘naraji petition’ against the PBI report on October 14, 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

PBI in an investigation found Babul’s involvement in his wife’s murder.