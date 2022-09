India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in Super-4 stage in Asia Cup held in International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Earlier, India set a target of 214 runs for Afghanistan.

Winning toss, Afghanistan opted to field in the match. India scored 213 runs playing 20 overs at the cost of two wickets.

Virat Kohli placed the team in convenient position by his magnificent and maiden century in T20I.