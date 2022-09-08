Mamata flays Modi govt for not inviting her to meet Hasina

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come down heavily on the federal government for “not inviting” her to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the latter’s four-day state visit to India, reports UNB.

“I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but [the Indian government] did not invite me to be a part of her visit,” Mamata said, addressing her supporters at a meeting of the state’s Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Thursday.

“I do not want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But I have noticed that the Centre (the federal government) tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why the Union government is so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries,” Manata said.

Sheikh Hasina wrapped up her state visit to India on Thursday with a visit to the Dargah of the revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in the town of Ajmer, some 350km from the national capital.

The Bangladesh prime minister also regretted not having met Mamata during her India visit. “Mamata is like my sister. I can meet her whenever I want. We have always had a good relationship,” she told media at a dinner reception at the Bangladesh High Commission.