PM Sheikh Hasina returns home after India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has landed at Dhaka after wrapping up her four-day official visit to India.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage left Jaipur International Airport at 5:30pm (local time) on Thursday and arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00pm.

Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran saw her off at the Indian airport.

Sheikh Hasina reached New Delhi on Monday for her first India tour in three years at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

She held bilateral talks with Modi, and met Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately on Tuesday.

After the bilateral talks between the two leaders, Dhaka and Delhi signed seven MoUs – demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas, including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.

Other MoUs are on cooperation in the areas of space technology, science and technology, railway, judiciary, and broadcasting.

Besides, the two leaders unveiled Unit I of the Maitree power plant in Rampal and the 5.13 km Rupsha Bridge in Khulna.

During Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India, former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and late Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, also separately met her.

The Bangladesh prime minister also visited the altar of the Samadhi (memorial) of Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to him.

Sheikh Hasina visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi and joined a business event, jointly organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina also awarded Mujib scholarships to 200 students, the descendants of Indian soldiers who had sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.