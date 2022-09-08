Take care of your parents when you are away

Teach them technology

Make sure your parents are comfortable with technology. Teach them one new piece of modern technology including internet. Tell them how it can enable you to communicate with family members who are thousands of miles away.

Keep them engaged

Isolation and loneliness are major issues for the elderly. Encourage your parents to join social clubs, kitty clubs and exercise programme. This will facilitate new relationships and frequent social gatherings in their immediate environment.

Place online orders for groceries:

Grocery shopping becomes more difficult for older people. Many senior citizens have physical limitations, must live on a restricted income, or must follow certain dietary restrictions. For them, place online orders for groceries and supplies for the home.