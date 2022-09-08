Wife hacked to death in Habiganj, husband arrested

Habiganj Correspondent : A woman named Rupiya Begum (45) was hacked to death with an ax by her husband Ranggu Mia (52) in Ritchie village of Habiganj Sadar Upazila. The incident took place on Wednesday around 7 pm. In this incident, the killer husband Ranggu Mia was arrested by the police.

According to local sources, about 25 years ago, Rupiya Begum, daughter of deceased Rajab Ali of Ritchie village, got married to Ranggu Mia, son of Jamrut Ali of the same village. After marriage three sons and one daughter were born in their house. At some point, when a family dispute arose between them, Rupiya Begum stayed at her father’s house for a long time. When the children grow up, she returns to her husband again.

Ranggu Mia asked his wife for money on Wednesday afternoon. When his wife did not pay, he got angry and scolded his wife and left. In the evening, when Rupiya Begum was sleeping in the house, Ranggu Mia gave her a few blows on the face with an axe. Later, the seriously injured Rupiya Begum was brought to Habiganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital by her children and neighbors. At that time, the doctor on duty at the hospital declared him dead.

After receiving the news, Habiganj Superintendent of Police SM Murad Ali, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahfuza Akter Shimul and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station Golam Mortuza went to the hospital. OC said, husband Ranggu Mia has been detained.