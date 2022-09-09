Akbar Ali Khan laid to eternal rest

Former adviser to the caretaker government and economist Dr Akbar Ali Khan was laid to eternal rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard, Mirpur in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

He was buried at the graveyard at about 3.15pm. He was given a guard of honour there.

Earlier, Akbar Ali Khan’s namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the capital after Jumma prayers.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Ganashasthaya Kendra (GK) Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, among others, participated in the namaj-e-janaza.

Dr Akbar Ali Khan passed away while undergoing treatment in Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital around 10:00pm on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 78.

He was born in 1944 in Nabinagar upazila of Brahamanbaria.

Akbar Ali completed his BA and MA in History from Dhaka University and went on to do Masters and PhD in Economics from Queens University in Canada.

He was a sub-divisional officer at Habiganj during the War of Liberation when he decided to join the war. Later, he served as an official of the Mujibnagar. After independence, he rejoined the civil service and reached the highest post of Cabinet Secretary.

Akbar Ali Khan held various positions including that of cabinet secretary in his career in the civil service. Upon retirement, he taught at two universities.

Dr Akbar Ali Khan was advisor in charge of the Ministries of Finance, Planning, Commerce, Post, Telegraph and Telephones in the Caretaker Government in 2006 and resigned in protest against the failure of the chief advisor in ensuring a free, fair and impartial election. He also served as the first chairman of the Regulatory Reforms Commission during 2007-2009.

He dedicated himself fully to writing and his books on an array of subjects including economics, history, and literature get widely acclaimed by readers.

Akbar Ali Khan’s last book was his autobiography titled ‘Purono Sei Diner Katha’. The book depicts life a personality with diverse experiences and accomplishments.