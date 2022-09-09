Bangladesh sees another Covid death, 278 cases

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 278 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,331 and caseload to 2,014,355, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 8.34 percent from Thursday’s 7.40 percent as 3,334 samples were tested.

The deceased was a man from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent while the recovery rate at 97.22 percent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.