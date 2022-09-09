Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Bangladesh announces 3-day state mourning

Bangladesh has announced three-day state mourning at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

From September 9 to September 11, national flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad in observance of the mourning day.

Special prayers will be offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

The Britain’s Queen died on Thursday night at 96, after reigning for 70 years.