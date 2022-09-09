Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons

At least 15 people were injured when police charged batons on job seekers demanding to raise the age-limit for entering the government jobs to 35 years at Shahbagh in the capital on Friday (Sept 9).

Police also detained three of the injured.

The job seekers under the banners of ‘Jubo Projanma’ and ‘Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Parishad’ laid siege at Shahbagh intersection on Friday afternoon.

It is learnt that a group of job seekers, under the banner of “Employment Seeking Jubo Projonmo,” laid siege to Shahbagh intersection demanding to raise the age-limit to enter the government jobs to 35 years. At that time, they called upon the Awami League led government to raise the age-limit for entering the public services according to their pledges in the election manifesto. It led to the obstruction of the movement of vehicles on the roads. After some 25 minutes, police personnel led by Ramna Zone’s additional deputy commissioner Harun ar Rashid dispersed them charging batons.

Demonstrators alleged that police charged batons on them without any provocation when they were demonstrating sitting at Shahbagh intersection peacefully. “Fifteen to 20 of us were injured due to charging batons by police. Three of them were also picked up. We will continue our movement ignoring all the obstacles. The movement will continue unless our demands are met,” one of the demonstrators said.

Contacted, Shahbagh Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Moudut Howlader said, “They (demonstrators) closed the roads demanding to raise the age-limit of government jobs to 35 years. We removed them from the roads. One has been detained. However, no case will be lodged as there was no clash over the incident.”