Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick

Jatiya Sangsad’s deputy leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury has been admitted to hospital after being critically sick.

It was confirmed in a letter signed by Faridpur district Awami League president Shamim Huq and general secretary Shah Md Ishtiaque Arif.

In their letter sent on Friday (September 9), they said AL’s former general secretary, Faridpur-2 constituency’s repeated elected member, Jatiya Sangsad’s deputy leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka city.

They further said in the letter that Nagarkanda Upazila Awami League conference which was scheduled for September 12 has been postponed in consultation with the Awami League central leaders due to the sickness of the deputy leader of parliament. The date and time of the conference will be informed later on after fixing in consultation with the central leaders.