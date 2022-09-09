If you have been facing persistent skin issues like infections, skin discolouration, too much itching, dry skin, you may suspect health issues ranging from diabetes, kidney disease, thyroid to even mental health conditions like depression or anxiety.
Tips to Handle Itchy And Dry Skin
- Limit your baths/showers to under five minutes. Anything more than that will dry out the skin and rob it off the natural oils that are much needed to keep the skin looking good.
- Petroleum jelly should always be there with you. When you feel dryness just rub some on dry areas of the skin. Don’t overdo with the jelly otherwise you will end up with greasy skin.
- Pat dry your skin after the bath and immediately apply moisturiser as it will keep the moisture locked it and prevent clogging of pores.
- Soaps are drying and disturb the pH level of the skin making it too dry and itchiness even worse. Switch to gentle cleaners for face and body.
- Moisturise the air in space you work and live in. Use a humidifier to prevent the air from becoming dry and thus help the skin reload moisture.
- Choose fabrics that love your skin. Cotton, silk etc. love the skin and wool irritates the skin and may cause outbreaks.
- Use a sunscreen regularly it will save your skin from ageing too. Give preference to cream based sunscreen instead of simple lotions.
- Include fruits, grains, seeds, and nuts in your diet to reduce skin inflammation and hydrate the skin from inside out.