Bangladesh in semifinal crushing Pakistan by 6-0

Bangladesh Women’s Football team almost assured the semifinal berth from Group A of the 7-nation 6th SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 crushing Pakistan by 6-0 goal in their 2nd match at the Dasharath Stadium (Rangasala) in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Bangladesh clearly dominated the first half by 4-0 goal.

With the day’s well-merited victory, Bangladesh topped the Group A list with all-win record securing full six points from straight two group matches after making a flying start outplaying the Maldives by 3-0 goals in their first match last Wednesday.

Both Bangladesh and holders India will confirm the semifinal berth from Group A with one match to spare, if India can beat the Maldives in the day’s other match Saturday (Sept 10) evening.

In the day’s match, Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun, who scored twice in their 3-0 win over the Maldives on Wednesday, made a hattrick scoring three goals in a row in the 31st, 35th and 58th minutes.

This was the 2nd hattrick for Sabina Khatun in the SAFF Women’s Championship after her maiden hattrick with five goals against Afghanistan in the Indian town of Siliguri in 2016.

Earlier, Monika Chakma opened the floodgate for Bangladesh in the very 3rd minute of the day’s match by a running placing shot, off a Sabina Khatun back pass (1-0).

Striker Sirat Jahan Swapna doubled the Bangladesh margin in the 28th minute by a placing shot, utilizing a readymade pass of captain Sabina Khatun (2-0).

Sabina scored the 3rd goal in the 31st minute by a light push from close, off a Monika Chakma pass (3-0), 4th goal in the 35th minute also by a light push from handshake distance off a Sanjida Akhter pass (4-0) and completed the hattrick in the 58th minute by a header, off a Maria Manda cross (5-0)

Finally, Ritu Porna Chakma sealed the fate of the match scoring the 6th goal for Bangladesh in the 77th minute by a good shot (6-0).

In the remaining group match, Bangladesh will face holders India on Sept 13 to decide the group champions.

After the group matches, top two teams from each of the groups will play in the semifinals on Sept 16.

The final match will be held on Sept 19.