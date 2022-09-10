Bangladesh sees another death from Covid, finds 222 new cases

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19 linked death and 222 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,332 and caseload to 2,014,577, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 8.62% from Friday’s 8.34% as 2,574 samples were tested.

The deceased was a woman from the Khulna division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46% while the recovery rate stood at 97.22%.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-19 linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.