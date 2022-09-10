BAPEX hopes 7m cf gas per day from re-digging in Sylhet

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) hopes to get seven million cubic feet gas from an abandoned well of Biyanibazar gas field in Sylhet, as it started re-digging on Saturday.

“We expect to get five to seven million cubic feet of gas per day from this Well No 1,” Managing Director of BAPEX Mohammad Ali told BSS over phone in the afternoon.

He inaugurated the excavation work of the abandoned Well No 1 of the gas field at Biyanibazar in the afternoon, while managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) Md Mizanur Rahman was present.

Mohammad Ali said, in the meantime, seven to seven and a half million cubic feet of gas is being extracted daily from Well No 2, BSS reports.

He said that the re-digging of the well will be completed by early December.

At present, the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has under its umbrella of five gas fields — Haripur Gas Field, Rashidpur Gas Field, Chhatak Gas Field, Kailashtilla Gas Field and Beanibazar Gas Field.

However, the Chhatak Gas Field is currently abandoned. The remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.