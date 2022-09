Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury at ICU in CMH

Deputy Leader of the Parliament and Awami League Presidium Member Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury was hospitalised.

She was admitted to the ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, says a media report.

This information was revealed in a letter signed by Faridpur District Awami League President Shamim Haque and General Secretary Shah Md. Ishtiaq Arif on Friday.