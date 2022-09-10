Dhaka circular waterway speedboat service launched

A circular speedboat service on waterways around the capital Dhaka was launched on Saturday at Tongi river port in Gazipur.

Under the private initiative, initially a total of five speedboats will run on two routes from Tongi or Abdullahpur to Kodda and from Tongi or Abdullahpur (Gazipur) to Ulukhola (Kaliganj) in the first phase, said an official handout.

It will take only 25 minutes to reach Kodda from Tongi and vice-versa. Fare is Taka 150 for one way trip. On Tongi-Ulukhola route, it will take 19 minutes to reach destination and fare is Taka 120 for one way travel.

In phases, speedboat services will be introduced on two new routes- Kodda-Gabtoli and Gabtoli-Sadarghat – subsequently depending on passenger demand.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel inaugurated the speedboat service at Tongi river port.

Earlier, the state ministers also opened an eco-park of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Saturday launched at Tongi river port.

Shipping Secretary Md Mustafa Kamal and BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq was also present, among others.