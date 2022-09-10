Gold price raised to record high of Tk 84,564 a bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) has increased the price of gold record high in the country’s market again by Tk 1,285.

The price of 22-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 84,564, which was sold at Tk 83,280 till Saturday. It is the highest price in the country’s gold market.

It was confirmed in a press release, signed by Enamul Huque Bhuiyan Liton, vice-chairman of the Bajus Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee, on Saturday.

Gold will be bought and sold across the country according to the new prices from Sunday.

According to the latest price hike by Bajus, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 84,564, 21-carat will cost Tk 80,714 and 18-carat gold will be Tk 69,167.

Meanwhile, the price of silver was kept unchanged.

The price of 22-carat silver has been fixed at Tk 1,516, 21-carat silver at Tk 1,435, 18-carat at Tk 1,225 and traditional silver is Tk 933.