Govt itself looks for 35 victims of enforced disappearance

The government itself was looking for 35 victims of enforced disappearances who were in the missing list of the human rights organisations, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.

He said, “Working Group on Enforced Disappearances under United Nations Human Rights Council had provided the government a list of 76 people, who became the victims of enforced disappearances at different times in Bangladesh. Thirty-five people from that list are already wanted by the government for their involvement in various criminal activities.”

The minister made the remarks while addressing at a seminar in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh Mahila Oikya Parishad organised the seminar on ‘Socio-economic status and security of religious minority women in Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bengal: Vision 2041’ with its president Supria Bhattacharya in the chair.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar inaugurated the seminar, while lawmaker Suborna Mustafa and journalist Munni Saha spoke at the seminar.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 2,803 attacks were occurred on Hindu homes, businesses and temples in the country in the last 5 years, said a keynote presented at the seminar.

Pointing at that statistics, the Home Minister asked the organizers to provide a detailed list of those who destroyed properties.

About enforced disappearance, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “About disappearance, it has been said that hundreds of people have become the victims of disappearance. UN Human Rights Council provided a list of 76 people when we sought a list from them.”

“Of the list, 10 of them are BNP workers. They are staying at different places. And we are looking for 35 people ourselves as they are involved in various destructive activities, including killing people, burning properties. One of them is in jail,” he said.