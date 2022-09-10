Momen to accompany PM during her upcoming UK, US visits

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will be accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visits to London, New York and Washington, said an official of the foreign ministry.

Momen was not part of the PM’s entourage during her just-concluded state visit to India (September 5-8), citing “health reasons”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom and the United States from September 15 to September 30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNB.

The seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 13 with the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

The theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.

At the UN General Assembly, on September 20, heads of states and governments will explore solutions to the outstanding global challenges.

This year’s general debate, which runs through September 26, is expected to be fully in-person.