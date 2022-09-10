World Nutrition week: Wellness consultants share insights

As World Nutrition week is observed, ASSOCHAM, an apex body conducted a webinar titled “Paushtik aahar Jeevan ka adhaar” under the Illness to Wellness campaign where experts from the field shared their insights.

Food plays one of the most important roles to build a healthy human body. According to Dr. Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition & wellness Consultant Advisor, “Our diets should include diverse foods from various food groups like whole grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, dairy, etc, in the right quantities.”

She added, “Foods should be sourced naturally, locally, freshly and be sustainable as far as possible. Ultra-processed foods, refined foods and foods that are high fat or sugar or sodium should be used minimally. “

Dr Krishnaswamy further stated, ”Traditional Indian meal plans when incorporated in the right quantities will augment the nutritional value of your food. A qualified dietitian plays an important role in building and maintaining your good health through the right nutrition”.

Besides, Dr. Sugeeta Mutreja, Indian diet & nutrition Specialist stressed that one has to take control of his/her life. “You have to make the effort for your own health. Right Nutrition according to your body brings quality of life , eliminates many health issues. Increases your immunity and energy,” she noted.

In his moderation, Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director Total Care Control, Delhi – NCR EC Member, RSSDI shared his insights and said ”A nutritious and balanced diet is our guarantee to good health. We should watch closely on what goes into our tummy- it affects not only our day to day working but our future health and mood as well.”

He added, “Three whites- Maida, Salt and Sugar should be avoided as much as possible as they lead to a myriad of diseases like obesity, diabetes, High BP, Heart Diseases, Liver diseases, Ulcers, Osteoporosis etc. Our traditional food coupled with an active lifestyle would go a long way to ensure a healthy future.”