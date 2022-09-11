Bangladesh sees 2 more Covid deaths, 310 cases

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths and 310 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,334 and caseload to 2,014,887, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 8.87 from Saturday’s 8.62 percent as 3,493 samples were tested.

The deceased were two men from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent while the recovery rate declined to 97.21 percent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.