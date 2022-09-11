British High Commission open condolence book for Queen

British High Commission in Dhaka has opened a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commissioner’s residence.

The condolence book will remain open from 10am to 4pm this week (Sunday to Thursday)

An online book is also available www.royal.uk, said the High Commission.

World leaders and dignitaries have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96.

They have honoured her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as the Queen’s sense of humour and kindness.