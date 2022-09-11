China’s Sinopec to drill for gas at Well No-10 of Sylhet Gas Field

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the government would continue to put priority on exploration and production of natural gas.

Urging the officials to expedite the implementation of the projects in this regard, he said, it is essential to complete schemes even before the deadline.

He made the call while virtually addressing the contract signing ceremony for drilling works of the Well No-10 of the Sylhet Gas Field on Sunday.

As per the contract with the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL), China’s Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation will work as turnkey contractor in the project for land development and civil works, supply of logistics and equipment, third-party engineering service and all others necessary works for drilling,

Officials hope that after completion of the drilling, about 10 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) will be produced from the well.

Nasrul said whatever the quantity of gas coming either from work over or exploration wells would play an important role in the development of the country.

He underscored the need for taking up realistic projects in gas exploration and production.

The event was also addressed by additional secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division ZAkir Hossain, Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan and managing director of the SGFL Mizanur Rahman.