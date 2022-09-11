EU envoy launches ‘Erasmus+ Roadshow’ in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) delegation in Bangladesh on Sunday began the ‘Erasmus+ Roadshow’ campaign to promote Erasmus + programme opportunities.

“Delighted to launch the ‘Erasmus+ Roadshow’ at the AIUB (American International University-Bangladesh) to publicise the EU’s scholarship and exchange programme and to help boost the number of EU scholarships in Bangladesh from the record high of 151 students last year,” EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted after opening the campaign formally, reports UNB.

The campaign will continue till September 27 at 13 different public and private universities in Dhaka and Rajshahi to promote Erasmus + programme opportunities.

The Erasmus+ is the European Union’s flagship educational exchange programme for students, teachers and institutions engaged in higher education.

The programme has a strong international dimension, funding scholarships for students and academics from all over the world to come, study and teach in 33 European countries.

The programme also finances cooperation projects within higher education institutions in Europe and the rest of the world, promoting partnership plus capacity building among institutions.