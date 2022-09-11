Family seeks Khaleda’s release, permission for treatment abroad

Family of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has sent a letter to the government seeking her release and permission for her treatment abroad.

Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Iskander sent the letter addressing the Home Minister on Sunday (Sept 11).

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter saying that the letter was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs early Sunday afternoon.

BNP Chairperson’s personal secretary BM Abdus Sattar and the Chairperson’s advisory council member Bijon Kanti Das took the letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Shamim Iskander has sought unconditional release of his elder sister Khaleda Zia and accord permission to go abroad for advanced treatment.

Khaleda Zia was sent to jail in 2018 after she was convicted in a corruption case. After the outbreak of Corona pandemic in the country, the government released Khaleda Zia on March 25, 2020 temporarily through an executive order after her family submitted an application to the government. Since then, the release of Khaleda Zia has been extended several times.