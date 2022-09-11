Get technological knowledge for 4IR, PM to youths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the youth to grow as the worthy citizens of the country acquiring education and technological knowledge for the coming fourth industrial revolution.

“Youth folks are most important for any nation. I want that the youth of the country will be the worthy citizens by getting education, training and acquiring technological knowledge,” she said, reports UNB.

The prime minister said this while addressing an event to mark the distribution of Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022 in the city.

Youth and Sports Ministry organised the programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium where she joined virtually.

She said that the government has taken steps to prepare the youth of the country to be ready for Fourth Industrial Revolution which will be mostly technology based.

She described the young people as the builder for 2041 where the government has set a target to make the country developed and prosperous.

She also termed the youth of the country as the valuable strength of the nation.

Many countries around the world are suffering from not having required youth folks in their population, she added.

She briefly described various steps of the government to develop the youths as the worthy citizens of the country.

Hasina greeted the awardees for their contribution in the fields of employment, i training and education to the grassroots alongside rendering various social and nation building activities.

“I am very happy to see that the youth folks have stood beside the people and imparted education and training alongside creating employment for the masses,” she said.

She hoped the next generation will be inspired through their activities and engage themselves in national building activities.

The premier said that the government has taken every possible measure that included arrangement of proper education and employment for the development of the youth.

She said the AL government has opened everything such as banks, insurance, television and radios to the private sector aimed at generating employment for the youth in large numbers.

She said her government has even established Probashi Kallayan Bank so young people going abroad with jobs can take easy loans and thus save their ancestral land and assets.

She said youths are also being given loans from Karmasangsthan Bank without any guarantee so they become entrepreneurs and generate employment for others.

“Be entrepreneurs and forget running after the jobs and thus generate employment for others,” she said.

The PM said youths are being given loans through various government schemes alongside the banking channels so they can stand on their own and make the country strong economically.

She said her government has established data centres up to union levels and community clinics where employment has been created for for a huge number of young people.

Hasina said her government has also given the homeless and landless people home free of cost as part of the move to bring all the people under the housing scheme. This is also creating employment.

State Minister for Youth & Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel and Youth & Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Youth & Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jacob was present on the dais.

Award recipients Md masud Alam and Meghna Khatun expressed their feelings at the event.

The state minister, on behalf of the prime minister, distributed the awards among the recipients.

A documentary on the development of the country was also screened at the programme.