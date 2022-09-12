Bangladesh logs 421 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 421 more Covid infections in 24 hours till Monday morning.

As no new deaths were reported, country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,334 and with the new case the caseload rose to 2,015, 308, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 9.83 percent from Sunday’s 8.87 percent as 4,560samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent and the recovery rate at 97.21 percent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.