Bangladeshi students to start returning to China this month

Bangladeshi expatriate students who returned home after the outbreak of Covid-19 will finally start returning to their respective universities in China from later this month.

It has been made possible following the fruitful meeting between Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dhaka on August 7 last, a foreign ministry press release said on Sunday evening.

Around 1,500 Bangladeshi students are expected to return by chartered flights from Dhaka to Kunming on September 26 and October 10 and 24 and from Dhaka to Guangzhou on September 28 and October 12 and 26, said the release.

More chartered flights would be arranged, if needed, said the foreign ministry.