Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal to open in Oct 2023

The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be inaugurated in October 2023 as almost 44.15% work of the terminal has been completed, said State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali on Monday.

“It is expected that the third terminal of the Dhaka airport will be inaugurated next year in October and the construction work is going on in full swing beyond our expectations. Already 44.15% work has been done,” he said, UNB reports.

Mahbub revealed this information while talking to reporters after visiting the project site of the third terminal.

Once the terminal openes, some 22 million people can be served through the three terminals of the airport in a year, he said.

Monitoring system has been strengthened at the airport to check any harassment issue and the luggages of the passengers will be delivered in a shorter time than before, claimed the minister.

He also assured of recruiting additional manpower if needed.