HSC exams begin November 6

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin on November 6.

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the routine for all educational boards on Monday.

According to the routine, written HSC exams will begin on November 6 and will continue till December 13. Practical exams will be held from December 15 to 22.

HSC exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and 2pm to 4pm for different subjects.

Examinees will have to sit for the HSC exams for three hours for 100 marks in all subjects.

Students will have two hours to finish the exams 20 minutes for multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and 1 hour and 40 minutes for creative questions (CQs).

This year’s HSC exams will kick off with the Bangla first paper.