Sajeda Chowdhury’s first namaz-e-janaza held in Faridpur, to be buried at Banani graveyard

The first namaz-e-janaza of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) deputy leader and Awami League (AL) presidium member Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury was held in Nagarkanda of Faridpur on Monday morning.

The janaza took place at the MN Academy School filed at around 11:15am.

After namaj-e- janaza there, the body will be brought back to Dhaka.

Earlier, her body was taken to her constituency Nagarkanda from Dhaka. Her namaj-janaza will also be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Later, she will be laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard.

Sajeda Chowdhury breathed her last at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 11:40 pm on Sunday at the age of 87.

She is survived by three sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and admirers. Her husband Golam Akbar Chowdhury died in November 2015.

Sajeda Chowdhury was a valiant freedom fighter and one of the organizers of the Liberation War. She was elected parliament member several times from Faridpur-2 constituency.

She was sick for several years. She was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital last week.

Sajeda Chowdhury was born in 1935. The veteran politician joined the politics of AL in the fifties. After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, she played an important role in keeping the AL organized at a critical moment.

In 1976, Sajeda Chowdhury became the AL’s acting general secretary. Later she was the party’s full general secretary from 1986 to 1992. Before that, she was the general secretary of Mahila Awami League from 1969 to 1975.