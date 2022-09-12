Transport owners strike in Sylhet from Tuesday

The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Coordinating Council comprising six registered organizations has called for an indefinite strike in Sylhet from Tuesday on five-point demands.

In a press release signed by Ali Akbar Rajan, Joint General Secretary of Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Sramik Union, it is said that all types of public transport, including buses, CNG-powered auto-rickshaws and trucks, will be stopped on the roads of Sylhet from 6 am.

On September 5, we have submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister with five point demands and copies of the memorandum have been sent to all concerned sectors of the administration of Sylhet. As no initiative is taken to meet those demands, all types of public transport in Sylhet will be closed indefinitely from Tuesday as per our previously announced programme.

Their demands are- Removal of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), harassment of traffic police and excessive fines should be stopped. Nazmul Alam Romen, who is gaining influence using the name of Sramik League, must be withdrawn from the representative of Labor Court in Sylhet. In light of the High Court’s directives, stone quarries should be opened, dilapidated roads should be repaired quickly and the sale of new CNG-powered auto-rickshaws should be stopped and the vehicles sold should be registered. At the same time, the movement of illegal vehicles, auto-bikes, battery-operated rickshaws and dumping vehicles should be stopped.