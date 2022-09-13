Bangladesh eve football team finally break jinx

Bangladesh finally broke the jinx as they for the time secured victory against strong India in the SAFF Women’s Championship beating the defending champions by 3-0 goals in their third and last group A match held today (Tuesday) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

With the day’s win, Bangladesh not only maintain their winning consistency in the group matches, but also emerged as group A champions of the tournament.

Bangladesh, who earlier confirmed their spot of semifinals after winning both their previous group two matches, will now face group B runners-up Bhutan in the first semifinal scheduled to be held on Friday (Sept 16) at the same venue. Group A runners-up India will play against Group B champions Nepal in the second semifinal on the same day.

Bangladesh started the match with domination and created number of scoring opportunities in the beginning of the match. The girls in green got reap in took the early lead in the 12th minute when Sirat Jahan Shopna perfectly sent the ball to the net off a pass from Krisna before skipper Sabina Khatun did the spade work from mid field.

Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the margin in the 22nd minute. The experienced forward coolly executed the goal with a perfect placing shot from the D-box after receiving a pass from Shopna.

Back with a healthy 2-0 lead, Bangladesh came to the field with more organized way and continued their domination creating number of scoring opportunities. Shopna further widened Bangladesh’s margin scoring her second and third goal in the 52nd minute with a left footer shot off a through pass from Sabina.

After that the two teams however failed to score any in the remaining proceeding.

Bangladesh earlier blanked the Maldives by 3-0 in their group opening match and thrashed Pakistan 6-0 in their second match of the tournament while India also stared their campaign with 3-0 win over Pakistan and crushed the Maldives 9-0 drubbing in both their respective group encounters.

Squads:

Bangladesh – Rupna Chakma, Sabina Khatun, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar, Akhi Khatun, Masura Parvin, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Maria Manda, Srimoti Krishnarani Sarkar and Sirat Jahan Shopna.

India – Aditi Chauhan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Ratanbala Devi Nongmeithem, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Grace Dangmei Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Renu and Juli Kishan.