Bangladesh Bank (BB), the central bank of the country, has raised the inter-bank exchange rate to Tk 96 for per dollar

The rate was increased by Tk 1 on Monday after banks decided to monetise expatriate income at Tk 108 and export bill at Tk 99 on Sunday.

The central bank sold the dollar of worth Tk 6.5 crore to several banks at the new rate on Monday.

Based on the average dollar buying rate of each bank, letter of credit (LC) settlement is to start from Tuesday.