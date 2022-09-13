Momen calls for South-South Cooperation to accelerate development

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has emphasised on establishing a forum of development, finance, economic and Foreign Ministers of South-South dialogue and explore the potentials of accelerated development.

Noting South-South Cooperation was built on the foundation of solidarity, the Foreign Minister said, global solidarity is needed to find new ways to rebuild the world and this has to be taken to next step for national wellbeing, national collective self-reliance and international development goals including the Sustainable Development Goals.

Momen made these comments during his keynote speech of a virtual roundtable “Our Common Agenda – A Ministerial Dialogue” organised by United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation on Monday (Sept 12). Global South-South Development Expo 2022 hosting the four-day event (Sept 12-15) in Bangkok

In the round-table, Momen shared Bangladesh stands for cooperation, collaboration and co-creation. He emphasised on the motto of foreign policy of Bangladesh which was outlined by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also highlighted the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for long development path with a short span of time, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Health, economic crisis in Covid-19 situation, Ukraine crisis, inflation, supply chain instability, sanction and rate imbalance were focused on his speech. He also drew attention on climate and natural disasters of global magnitude.

In the round-table, Don Pramudwinai, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina and President of the High-level Committee on South-South Cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Ms. Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States(UNOHRLLS) joined the discussion.