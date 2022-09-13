New Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh calls on Foreign Minister Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has reaffirmed the importance of strong relations between the two countries, mentioning that Bangladesh and Nepal have been maintaining cordial ties since independence.

He expressed gratitude for the support of the people of Nepal during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 and for its early recognition to Bangladesh as an independent country.

Momen made the remark when the newly appointed Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari called on him at the latter’s office on Tuesday (Sept 13) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Minister cordially welcomed and wished him a successful tenure in Bangladesh.

Momen expressed with satisfaction that the two countries recently celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties on April 8, 2022.

The Foreign Minister recalled the visit of the President of Nepal to Bangladesh on March 22-23 in 2021 during the celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which added momentum to the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Nepal.

He also underscored the necessity of further consolidating cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and he expressed his hope that the ongoing sectoral collaboration will be expanded and pursued during the term of the new Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh.

The new Ambassador of Nepal reciprocated the warm sentiments.

He stated that the bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal is growing steadily in the sectors such as trade, power, connectivity, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

Bhandari underscored the need for expanding trade and commerce between the two countries and sought the support of Bangladesh in relaxing tariffs on Nepalese commodities.

He emphasised on regular interaction and stressed on holding the next Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Nepal at an early date. He further expressed his desire to work for further deepening the bilateral relations during his tenure.

Ghanshyam Bhandari presented his ‘Letters of Credence’ to the President of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid ceremonially on August 31, 2022 at Bangabhaban.