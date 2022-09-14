Didn’t return empty-handed: PM on her India visit

Describing her recent India visit successful Prime Minister Sheik Hasina on Wednesday said, “I didn’t return empty-handed.”

The premier said this at a press conference held on her September 5-8 visit to India at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Replying to a question on what Bangladesh has got from the visit, the PM said it all depends on how one look at it.

“Bangladesh is going to get oil from India. The oil will be transported from Assam’s Numaligarh to our depot in the north through a pipeline which will also be built by India. Once the supply of oil starts, the economic activities of northern Bangladesh and the wellbeing of the people living there will get a boost,” the PM said.

She added that she also discussed with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi issue of LNG import from India.

“The Khulna region faces acute gas crisis from time to time. We’re thinking of importing LNG from India through that region so that the people living in that part of the country can be directly benefitted from the availability of gas,” added Hasina.

During the briefing, PM Hasina termed the assurance of getting oil and gas from India as big accomplishments of her India visit.