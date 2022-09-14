Jatiya Party relieves Ranga from all party posts

Jatiya Party has relieved lawmaker Mashiur Rahaman Ranga from all party posts, including that of the presidium member.

Party chairman GM Quader took the decision by exercising his power given by the party constitution, said a party press release on Wednesdays, reports UNB.

The press release, signed by Jatiya Party Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam, said the decision has already been implemented.

Ranga, a former secretary general of the party, has still been there in the post of Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament.

His removal came at a time when a conflict between the GM Quader and Raushan Ershad has surfaced recently over the control of the party ahead of the next general election.

On August 31 last, Jatiya Party Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushan suddenly convened the party’s national council for November 26.

A day later, Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party wrote to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury requesting her to make Quader the leader of the opposition, dropping Raushan.

In a statement on September 2, GM Quader said a third party was trying to implement an agenda by using the name of Raushan.

On December 3, 2018, then Jatiya Party Chairman and founder HM Ershad appointed Ranga its secretary general removing Ruhul Amin Howlader.

After Ershad’s death, current party chairman GM Quader made party co-chairman Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu its secretary general removing Moshiur Rahman Ranga from the post on July 26, 2020.

As Bablu passed away, party co-chairman Mujibul Haque Chunnu was appointed as Jatiya Party’s secretary general on October 10 last year.